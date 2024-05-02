Cabrera didn't factor into Thursday's decision against the Rockies, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out nine over four innings.

Three of the Rockies' four runs against Cabrera came on a Jacob Stallings homer in the second inning. Cabrera had the strikeout pitch working Thursday, though his command remained inconsistent, as he'd eventually need 91 pitches to record 12 outs. Cabrera's now been held to fewer than five innings in consecutive starts. His ERA is up to 6.05 with a 1.50 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through his first four starts (19.1 innings). Cabrera's currently lined up for a tough road matchup with the Dodgers in his next outing.