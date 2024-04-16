Cabrera didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk across six innings against San Francisco. He struck out 10.

Cabrera showed no signs of rust in his first MLB appearance since last September, recording double-digit strikeouts for the third time in his career. After a lengthy rehab stint to open up 2024, Cabrera threw 91 pitches and didn't allow a single extra-base hit to the Giants on Monday. While he wasn't able to pick up the win -- something that could continue considering the Marlins 3-14 record -- Cabrera will provide plenty of fantasy value if he maintains this form. He's lined up for another start Sunday against the Cubs.