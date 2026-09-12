The Cubs reinstated Cabrera (finger) from the injured list Saturday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera has made just one appearance in the majors since the All-Star break due to issues with his left hamstring and, more recently, a blister on his right middle finger. Now fully healthy, the 28-year-old will return to the active roster but move into the bullpen after posting a 5.68 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 76 innings as a starter. His struggles continued into his rehab assignment (six earned runs allowed in 3.2 innings), so he will likely be limited to low-leverage work to begin with. Trent Thornton (ankle) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.