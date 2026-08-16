Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Activated ahead of start

The Cubs reinstated Cabrera (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Chicago optioned right-hander Javier Assad to clear room on the active roster for Cabrera, who is set to make his first appearance for the big club since June 23 now that he's recovered from his left hamstring strain. The right-hander was sharp over the course of his three-start rehab assignment in the minors, most recently striking out seven batters over five no-hit innings for Double-A Knoxville on Tuesday. He built up to 64 pitches in that outing and will likely have a light workload restriction in place Sunday.