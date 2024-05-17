Cabrera (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It will be his first time throwing off the bump since he landed on the 15-day injured list on May 8 with a right shoulder impingement. Cabrera has been on the IL twice this season with the same injury and it's not clear how long he'll be sidelined this time around, but he's on the comeback trail.