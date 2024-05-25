Cabrera (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing after a May 17 bullpen session, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins elected to shut Cabrera down for 5-7 days after the session, and the club is still trying to figure out the best plan for the right-hander to begin ramping up again. He received an injection in his shoulder May 8, but his stop-start progress since then isn't encouraging. It seems unlikely Cabrera will be back in the big-league rotation before late June.