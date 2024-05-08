Cabrera was removed from his start Tuesday against the Dodgers due to right biceps discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera's biceps have given him problems numerous times across the past three seasons, though it's not immediately apparent how severe his latest flare-up is. He was only able to get through two innings before coming out of Tuesday's game, allowing one hit -- a Max Muncy grand slam -- in the process.