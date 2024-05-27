Cabrera (shoulder) played catch from 60 feet Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera had to be shut down again after throwing a bullpen session on May 17, but he's been cleared to try to ramp things back up. The right-hander has been on the injured list on two occasions this season with a right shoulder issue and there is currently no timetable for his return.
