Share Video

Link copied!

Cabrera (shoulder) played catch from 60 feet Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had to be shut down again after throwing a bullpen session on May 17, but he's been cleared to try to ramp things back up. The right-hander has been on the injured list on two occasions this season with a right shoulder issue and there is currently no timetable for his return.

More News