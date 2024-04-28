Cabrera (1-1) took the loss Saturday versus the Nationals, yielding six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Cabrera cruised through the first two frames, striking out three while allowing just one runner to reach base. It was a struggle after that, though, with the big blow coming in the fifth inning when Jesse Winker walloped a grand slam. Cabrera twirled a gem in his first start earlier this month, but his second outing wasn't great and this one was worse. Further inconsistency should be expected.