Cabrera (1-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Cubs.

Cabrera followed up his impressive season debut with his first win of 2024. He gave up all three runs through the first four frames and showed signs of his well-known command issues with the three free passes. Still, he's produced an impressive 17:4 K:BB with a 3.27 ERA through 11 innings. Cabrera forced 12 swinging strikes Sunday, with six coming via the changeup. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Nationals.