Cabrera (shoulder) will be activated from the injured list and start Monday against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The plan had been for Cabrera to make one more rehab start, but he'll make his season debut Monday instead after A.J. Puk had to be pushed back due to illness. Cabrera has been on the shelf with a right shoulder impingement but pitched well in three rehab starts, allowing two runs (one earned) with a 12:8 K:BB over 12.2 frames. The righty went 5.2 innings and threw 82 pitches in his last rehab outing, so he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload Monday.
