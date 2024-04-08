Cabrera (shoulder) is scheduled to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The right-hander is targeting about five innings and/or 80 pitches after throwing four frames in his previous rehab outing Friday. If all goes well Wednesday, Cabrera could be cleared to join Miami's starting rotation as early as next week.
More News
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Targeting four-inning rehab start•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Three scoreless in rehab start•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Beginning assignment Sunday•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Officially moves to IL•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Pitching in intrasquad scrimmage•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Throws bullpen session•