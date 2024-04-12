Cabrera (shoulder) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on April 17, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
There had seemed to be a chance that Cabrera's next start would come with the Marlins, but the club has elected to give him one more rehab outing. He will be stretched out to six innings and/or 90 pitches in Wednesday's start. Assuming all goes well, Cabrera should rejoin the Marlins' rotation after that, setting him up to be back as soon as April 22 in Atlanta.
