Cabrera (shoulder) will make his second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera is aiming to work four innings Friday, after he tossed three scoreless innings and 43 pitches in his first outing with Jacksonville last Sunday. The right-hander will presumably need one more rehab appearance after Friday's outing to get stretched out enough to the point that the Marlins are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list and inserting him into the big-league rotation. Cabrera's imminent return is welcome news for a Miami rotation that will be without Eury Perez (elbow) for the rest of the season when he undergoes Tommy John surgery Monday.