Cabrera struck out eight batters while walking three in five hitless, scoreless innings Friday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

A lack of run support meant the Marlins couldn't turn Cabrera's dominance into a win, but the team could hardly have asked for more from the second-year righty. The first inning represented the only time the Cubs would get a runner in scoring position thanks to a pair of walks, and Cabrera ended that jam as quickly as possible with a double play. For the next four frames, all Cabrera would allow was a single two-out walk. The fact that the outing was his first start back from the injured list following a trip to the injured list due to elbow tendinitis makes it all the more impressive. The Marlins' plans for the young righty the rest of the way haven't been officially confirmed, but he'll presumably remain in the rotation as long as he pitches anything close to how he pitched Friday.