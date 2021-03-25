Hernandez has posted a 4.15 ERA and 12:1 K:BB through 8.2 innings over three Grapefruit League starts.
The right-hander often gets overshadowed in a young Marlins rotation, especially with Trevor Rogers teasing a breakout and Sixto Sanchez routinely popping triple digits this spring, but Hernandez is showing that he has some upside of his own. The 25-year-old recorded a 3.16 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 25.2 innings last year while rarely facing a batter for the third time in a game, and he's hoping the addition of a consistent changeup to his arsenal will allow him to take a big step forward in 2021.
