The Marlins are expected to recall Perez from Double-A Pensacola to have him start Monday in Cincinnati, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez was optioned to Double-A shortly before the All-Star break in an effort for the Marlins to manage his workload, but after returning to action July 26 and making two abbreviated starts for Pensacola, he looks ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. Even though he's set to return to Miami, the 20-year-old right-hander will likely have some starts skipped and could transition to a relief role at some point. As long as he's a member of the rotation, however, he'll still worthy of a speculative pickup in any leagues where he may have been dropped. Perez turned in a 2.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings through his first 11 big-league starts prior to being sent out to Double-A.