Marlins' Gabriel Guerrero: Reaches minors deal with Miami
Guerrero agreed to a minor-league contract with the Marlins, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Guerrero reached the big leagues for the first time in his career last September, appearing in 14 games for the Reds and recording three hits in 18 at-bats. After being non-tendered by Cincinnati after the season, Guerrero will move on to his fourth organization in Miami. Given the lack of established outfield talent on the Marlins' 40-man roster, it wouldn't be surprising if Guerrero eventually earned a promotion back to the majors if he fares well at Triple-A New Orleans.
