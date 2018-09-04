Reds' Gabriel Guerrero: Contract selected by Reds
Guerrero's contract was selected by the Reds on Tuesday.
Guerrero hit a solid .292/.326/.475 with 17 homers in 104 games for Triple-A Louisville this season. The 24-year-old has yet to receive his major-league debut. He'll get one in the near future, though there doesn't appear to be a large amount of at-bats to go around in the outfield down the stretch.
