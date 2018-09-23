Reds' Gabriel Guerrero: Cracks first big-league homer
Guerrero connected on a pinch-hit solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.
It was the 24-year-old's first big-league homer. Guerrero's only seen 10 plate appearances since getting promoted in September, but he could be ready to compete for a regular roster spot in Cincinnati next spring given his .292/.326/.475 slash line in 104 games for Triple-A Louisville this season.
