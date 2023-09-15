Hampson isn't in the Marlins' lineup Friday versus Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hampson will get a day off Friday after going 3-for-11 with an RBI during Miami's four-game series with the Brewers. Joey Wendle will cover shortstop and bat ninth while Hampson sits.
