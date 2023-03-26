The Marlins optioned Hampson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Though Hampson made enough of an impression in spring training to be upgraded from a minor-league contract to a major-league deal, he won't be part of the Marlins' 26-man active roster to begin the regular season. With the Marlins sending out both Hampson and Jordan Groshans on Sunday, the team will likely decide between non-roster invitees Yuli Gurriel and Jose Iglesias for the final bench spot on the Opening Day roster.
