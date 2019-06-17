Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and double in a 5-4 loss against the Pirates on Sunday.

The former Pirates prospect crushed the pitching of the first MLB organization he was apart of, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a double and homer in the weekend series. Power has been rare to come by for Ramirez against every other team, but against the Pirates on Sunday, he posted his first game with two extra-base hits of the season. Ramirez is batting .325 with 10 extra-base hits, including two homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs and two steals in 117 at-bats during 2019.