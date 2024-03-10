Brazoban is still not in camp due to visa issues in the Dominican Republic, and Marlins beat writer Noah Berger reports that his locker has been removed from the major-league clubhouse.

Miami signed veteran reliever Mychal Givens on Sunday, and Brazoban's continued absence could be the reason why. Brazoban recorded 13 holds over 50 appearances last season, both career highs, to go along with a 4.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB through 58.2 innings. If the 34-year-old right-hander is no longer an option for the Opening Day bullpen, it could open up a spot for Sixto Sanchez.