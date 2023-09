Brazoban (hamstring/hip) is beginning a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Out since mid-August due to a left hamstring strain and left hip impingement, Brazoban might become an option again for the Marlins' bullpen leading into the final week of the regular season. He'd registered a 4.29 ERA and 60:31 K:BB across 56.2 innings prior to landing on the injured list.