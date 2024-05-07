The Marlins optioned Brazoban to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports..
Brazoban missed all of spring training and spent the first month of the season on the restricted list with visa issues. Those have been resolved, but he will head to Jacksonville for now to knock the rust off as he looks to earn a spot back in the Marlins' bullpen.
