Brazoban was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Brazoban missed early portions of the 2024 campaign due to visa issues but has been brought up to speed since clearing those up and will rejoin the Marlins' bullpen. Brazoban appeared in 50 games last season with Miami and owns a 5.91 ERA across 10.2 innings with Jacksonville this year. He'll likely fill a middle-relief role with the Marlins.