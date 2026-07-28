Mets' Huascar Brazoban: Secures eighth hold

Brazoban struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to record his eighth hold of the season in a 14-3 rout of Atlanta.

The game was still close when Brazoban took over from Zac Thornton with one out in the seventh inning, and the 36-year-old reliever had little trouble finishing the frame. Brazoban has been scored upon in only one of his last eight appearances, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings during that span and potentially making himself a more valuable trade asset for a Mets team looking to sell at the deadline.