The Marlins reinstated Brazoban (hamstring/hip) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brazoban has been on the injured list since Aug. 14 due to a strained left hamstring and also was battling a left hip impingement. He gave up three runs over 2.2 innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville and will serve as a bullpen depth piece as Miami fights for a playoff spot. Tanner Scott was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.