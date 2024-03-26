The Marlins placed Brazoban (personal) on the restricted list Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brazoban missed all of spring training after failing to receive a visa to re-enter the U.S. from the Dominican Republic. His placement on the restricted list will open a spot on Miami's 40-man roster, which may be given to another reliever to replace Brazoban.
