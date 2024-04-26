The Marlins reinstated Brazoban (personal) from the restricted list Thursday.

Brazoban landed on the restricted list prior to Opening Day due to visa issues, which have evidently been resolved. Though he's now back on the Marlins' 40-man roster, it's unclear when the reliever might be ready to join the 26-man active roster. Since he missed all of spring training, Brazoban will presumably need to make several appearances in the minors before being an option for the big-league bullpen.