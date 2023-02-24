Brazoban is still without a visa and remains away from the Marlins as spring training gets started, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Brazoban has had a real tough time getting back to the states for the start of 2023 season and will continue to try and make his return to Miami ahead of Opening Day. If the 33-year-old cannot make it to camp relatively soon, he could lose his spot in the Marlins' bullpen this season. The right-hander appeared in 27 games with the Marlins last season, producing a serviceable 3.09 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 32 innings as a reliever.