Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Four hits in Sunday's loss

Realmuto went 4-for-6 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Braves.

With Dee Gordon getting a breather, Realmuto hit leadoff for the Marlins and gave the team's slugging outfielders plenty of run-producing opportunities. The 26-year-old catcher is now 10-for-28 (.357) over the last six games, pushing his OPS on the season up to a career-high .780.