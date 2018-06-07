Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Thursday's lineup

Realmuto is out of the lineup against St. Louis on Thursday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto will get a standard day off after starting the past eight games, including going 3-for-4 with three extra-base hits during Wednesday's tilt. In his place, Bryan Holaday will catch Trevor Richards and bat eighth.

