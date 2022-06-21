site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Receives Tuesday off
Stalling is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stalling started the past two games and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Nick Fortes will work behind the plate in his place and bat ninth.
