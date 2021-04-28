Chisholm was removed from Tuesday's game at Milwaukee with an apparent injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old singled, stole second base and came around to score during the first inning Tuesday but didn't take the field for the bottom half of the frame. Chisholm appeared to suffer the injury when his left arm collided with the second baseman during his head-first slide while stealing second, though he didn't seem significantly hindered while remaining in to run the bases. Jose Devers took over at the keystone for Miami, while Chisholm should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.