Chisholm (oblique) is doing plyometric work but has not started hitting as of Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
A left oblique strain is preventing Chisholm from progressing to swinging a bat, but he is able to do jump training. In the meantime, Dane Myers will remain the everyday center fielder for Miami.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: MRI shows mild oblique strain•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Exits with sore oblique•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Goes deep again Thursday•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Launches eighth homer•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Shines in return to lineup•