Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.