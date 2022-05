Soler went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a double in an 8-0 win over the Padres on Saturday.

Soler was retired in each of his first three at-bats before roping a double in the eighth inning and connecting on a grand slam in the ninth to double Miami's lead. The 30-year-old was in the midst of a 3-for-23 slump prior to the pair of extra-base hits and is now slashing .178/.284/.347 with four long balls, eight runs and 12 RBI in 27 games.