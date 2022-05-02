Devers (shoulder) has steadily increased his throwing distance off flat ground and could be ready to play in games at extended spring training, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

While he's worked his way through a throwing program as he makes his way back from labrum surgery, Devers has simultaneously been taking batting practice. He may already be capable of serving as a designated hitter, but the Marlins presumably want to see Devers play third base comfortably before activating him from the 10-day injured list. Unless the Marlins endure a barrage of injuries at the corner-infield spots once Devers is ready to come off the IL, the 22-year-old will likely be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville at the conclusion of his rehab assignment.