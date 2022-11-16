site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jose-devers-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jose Devers: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Devers was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday.
Devers made his MLB debut in 2021 but spent last season at Double-A Pensacola, and the Marlins won't keep him on the 40-man roster after he posted a .210/.265/.313 slash line in 58 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 14 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read