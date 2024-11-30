Devers signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Thursday, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Devers appeared in three regular-season games for the Marlins in 2024, though he logged just four plate appearances over that span. He spent most of last season in Triple-A Jacksonville, where he slashed .228/.293/.653 with three stolen bases, three home runs and 18 RBI over 209 plate appearances. He'll get a fresh start in Atlanta, where he'll likely begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Gwinnett.