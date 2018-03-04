Marlins' Jose Urena: Sharp Saturday against Mets
Urena tossed two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two.
He has yet to allow a run in four spring innings with a 4:2 K:BB. Urena is one of only two Marlins pitchers who headed into camp with a rotation spot locked down, but he doesn't appear to be resting on his laurels. The 26-year-old is coming off something of a breakout campaign, but he'll need to improve dramatically on last season's 6.0 K/9 if he's going to be anything more than staff filler for fantasy purposes.
