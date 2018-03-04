Urena tossed two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two.

He has yet to allow a run in four spring innings with a 4:2 K:BB. Urena is one of only two Marlins pitchers who headed into camp with a rotation spot locked down, but he doesn't appear to be resting on his laurels. The 26-year-old is coming off something of a breakout campaign, but he'll need to improve dramatically on last season's 6.0 K/9 if he's going to be anything more than staff filler for fantasy purposes.

