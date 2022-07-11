Watson hasn't played for Single-A Jupiter since July 1 due to a disciplinary reason that's being handled internally by the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's been a frustrating first full pro season for the 19-year-old, who had a hot start but has seen his slash line sink to .221/.274/.372 due to significant contact issues (39.3 percent strikeout rate). No specifics were given regarding the nature of any incident that might have caused the 2021 first-round pick to be benched, but it appears as though Watson could be back in the lineup later this week. Given his athletic tools and young age, there's still plenty of time for him to put things together, but how Watson responds upon his return will give some insight into his current makeup and maturity.