Watson (not injury related) was activated by the Marlins on Friday, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Watson hasn't played since July 1 due to a disciplinary reason, but he'll return to game action with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate after missing three weeks. The 19-year-old appeared in 59 games at Single-A Jupiter earlier in the year and slashed .221/.274/.372 with eight homers, 36 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases.