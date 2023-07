Watson has a .673 OPS and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 20 games for High-A Beloit.

Watson, who had a memorable play when he stole home to tie a game in the bottom of the ninth inning earlier this month, left a game July 6 after one at-bat and has not played since. No injury has been reported, but it's possible he is dealing with a minor injury or is just getting a chance to clear his head.