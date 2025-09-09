Watson is slashing .248/.352/.467 with five home runs, eight steals, a 12 percent walk rate and a 25.6 percent strikeout rate in 32 games for Triple-A Columbus.

The former shortstop has seen at least six starts in all three outfield spots since getting promoted from Double-A Akron to Triple-A on July 22, with center field and left field being his top two positions. The lefty-hitting Watson has a fair amount of swing-and-miss in his game, as evidenced by his 17.4 percent swinging-strike rate and 64.3 percent contact rate at Triple-A. He has a chance to be a power/speed fantasy outfielder who has a shorter prime and sits against most lefties. Cleveland will need to add Watson, who turns 23 in April, to the 40-man roster this offseason if it wishes to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.