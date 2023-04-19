Watson has missed the last week of action for High-A Beloit with an ankle injury, but he has not yet been placed on the injured list, Fish on the Farm reports.

According to the report, the team is monitoring the situation closely and they are hoping to avoid placing Watson on the injured list, but he has not played since April 11. Watson generated buzz with a strong spring training showing and got a vote of confidence with an assignment to High-A as a 20-year-old after striking out 35.5 percent of the time at Single-A last year.