Watson (ankle) returned to the lineup Thursday for High-A Beloit's 6-4 win over Wisconsin, going 1-for-3 at the plate.

Though he was never placed on Beloit's 7-day injured list, Watson missed just over two weeks of game action with an ankle issue. Beloit deployed Watson as its designated hitter Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising if he spent a few games in a non-defensive role before reclaiming everyday duties in the middle infield.