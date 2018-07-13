Brinson was diagnosed with a hip bone bruise Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson hit the disabled list back on July 4 with what was then called hip inflammation. He's not set to rest for an indefinite period of time after the bone bruise diagnosis. The Marlins have no reason to rush Brinson back, as they're firmly out of the playoff picture and he was hitting just .186/.232/.338 prior to the injury.

